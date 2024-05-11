Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.300 EPS.
Embecta Price Performance
EMBC stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Embecta
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Embecta
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.