Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Geospace Technologies news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124 in the last ninety days. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

