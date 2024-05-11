TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 135.17% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TELA opened at $5.77 on Friday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

