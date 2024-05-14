iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 74,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,332. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

