Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 131,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average volume of 74,242 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Plug Power by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Plug Power by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Trading Up 23.2 %

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,200,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,374,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.