Barclays Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $231.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $239.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.27.

DKS stock opened at $196.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,948 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

