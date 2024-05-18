Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

IWD traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $179.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average is $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

