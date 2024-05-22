Comparing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 20.27% 10.10% 1.40% USCB Financial 13.08% 8.50% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Republic Bancorp and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given USCB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

This table compares Republic Bancorp and USCB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $427.52 million 2.43 $90.37 million $4.76 11.27 USCB Financial $108.42 million 2.16 $16.55 million $0.77 15.48

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. Republic Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Republic Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USCB Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of USCB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats USCB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.