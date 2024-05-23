AXS Investments LLC Buys 14,902 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,401,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CSGP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.44, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

