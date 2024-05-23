CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE
CAE Stock Up 0.5 %
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.