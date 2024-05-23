Insider Buying: Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) insider John Prendiville purchased 70,000 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.34 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of A$584,010.00 ($389,340.00).

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Smartgroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Smartgroup’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

