iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,998. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

