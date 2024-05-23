Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 969,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,919,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,449,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

