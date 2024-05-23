Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

