Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.12 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.10% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,034. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

