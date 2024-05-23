PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 43,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,118% compared to the average volume of 1,359 call options.
Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 761,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,835. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
