Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,903. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $489.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.