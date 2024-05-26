Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

DRTS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

