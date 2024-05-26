Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 4.5 %
DRTS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
