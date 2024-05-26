Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

PLCE stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. The company had revenue of $455.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Mithaq Capital SPC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,932.4% during the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 97,064 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

