Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

