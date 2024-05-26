United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,142 shares of company stock valued at $110,165 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

