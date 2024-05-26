Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.94.

WSM stock opened at $287.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.84. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

