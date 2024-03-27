BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,881 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,084,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,962,344.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $429,173.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 153,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 323,485 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,968,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

