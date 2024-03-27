PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 191,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 224,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,262,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 225,473 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

