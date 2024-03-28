Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

