Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

