Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.57

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 6555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.