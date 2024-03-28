Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $4.75 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and $263.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,264,160 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

