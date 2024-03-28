Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

GLAPF remained flat at $18.92 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.