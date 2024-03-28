Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.31. 575,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,502,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

