Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

