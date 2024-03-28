Northstar Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

