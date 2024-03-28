Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $147.76 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.76 million and $1.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002923 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

