Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:MOTI opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

