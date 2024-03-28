SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Trading Down 3.4%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.17 and last traded at $177.28. 63,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 300,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

