Tezos Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00001976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $44.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000930 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,537,636 coins and its circulating supply is 975,898,877 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.