Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1,846.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.92. 1,672,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,532. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

