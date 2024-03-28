Well Done LLC Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.99. 972,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,795. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.40.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

