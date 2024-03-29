1,566 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile



The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

