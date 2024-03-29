McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 1,938,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

