Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,734 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

