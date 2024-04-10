Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.47. 101,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

