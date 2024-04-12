Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

