Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

FI stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.