Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.41. 122,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,007. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

