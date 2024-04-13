Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.46. The company had a trading volume of 375,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,323. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.49 and its 200-day moving average is $260.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

