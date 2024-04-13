Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kaye Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Kaye Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.8% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

QQQ stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.