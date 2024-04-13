CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

CRWD traded down $8.75 on Friday, hitting $309.05. 2,176,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,736. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.