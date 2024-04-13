CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.06 and a 200 day moving average of $203.77. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $132.06 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

