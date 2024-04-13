Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$28.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.26. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

