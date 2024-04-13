Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 237,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

