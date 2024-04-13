MTY Food Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.38. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.