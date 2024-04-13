MTY Food Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
MTY Food Group Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.38. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.